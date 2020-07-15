COVID-19: Kenyas Records 461 Infections, 51 Recoveries, 7 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health has announced that 461 more people have contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national tally to 11,252.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, July 15, Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman announced the new infections were confirmed after 4,261 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

The CAS also announced that 7 more patients have succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 209.

At the same time, 51 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 and thus the number of national recoveries has moved to 3,068.

Out of the 461 new patients, 432 are Kenyans and 29 are foreigners and they are all aged between one year and 86 years old

The new infections were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-248 Machakos-97 Kiambu-20 Kajiado-15 Migori-14 Busia-12 Nakuru-11 Laikipia-7 Nyeri-7 Kilifi-6 Lamu-4 Uasin Gishu-4 Kakamega-3 Kisii-3 Kisumu-2 Makueni-2 Mombasa-1 Bomet-1 Taita Taveta-1

KDRTV now recognizes that Kenya has tested a total of 225,465 samples since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Statistically, the cases have continued to reduce in Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta counties