COVID-19: Millions Go Back Into Lockdown Across The Globe

(KDRTV)-Many countries in various continents are reimposing lockdown and other COVID-19 restrictions as infections surge again

Spain and India are the latest countries to reimpose lockdown in their various states after a spike in the coronavirus cases

According to the BBC reports, Spain and India reimposed lockdowns in Catalonia and Bihar states respectively.

For instance, health authorities in Spain issued an order that around 160,000 people be sent to forced quarantine Lleida city in north-eastern Catalonia.

According to authorities in Spain, stringent rules which will restrict people from leaving their homes for non-crucial activities will need approval from the judge.

So far, Bihar will go for another 16-day lockdown as from 16 July 2020

Bihar and Lleida states have joined a number of places where lockdowns are being announced as the infections continue to surge. Other places include:

  • The state of California in the US
  • Bangalore, a city in southern India
  • Colombian capital Bogotá
  • Melbourne, Australia’s second-biggest city
  • Tehran, the capital of Iran
  • Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China
  • Morocco’s northern city of Tangiers

These new developments relating to coronavirus surface at a time when State House in Nairobi is under total lockdown

 

 

