Covid-19: No Deaths As 156 More Test Positive

(KDRTV)-The national caseload of Covid-19 has risen to 101690 after 156 more people contracted the novel coronavirus

The new figure was reported after 3784 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Through the MoH`s statement to the newsroom on Saturday, out of the 156 new patients, 130 are Kenyans while 26 are foreign nationals

However, there was no fatality recorded and thus the cumulative fatalities remain at 1776.

On the other hand, 34 patients recovered; 17 were discharged from various health facilities across the country and another 17 from the Home-based Care Program

The total number of recoveries now stands at 84302

The new cases were distributed as follows;

Nairobi – 91 Uasin Gishu 12 – 12 Mombasa – 10 Kiambu – 6 Busia – 5 Machakos – 4 Nakuru – 4 Baringo -3 Kajiado – 3 Kilifi – 3 Narok – 3 Kisumu – 2 Kwale – 2 Makueni – 1 Murang`a – 1 Homa bay – 1 Kisii – 1 Isiolo – 1 Kitui – 1 Nyeri – 1 Taita Taveta – 1

MoH also reported that there are 408 patients currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, 1422 are on Home-based Care Program, 36 are ICU of whom 18 are on ventilatory support, and the other 18 on supplemental oxygen

“Another 18 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit,” said the Health Ministry.

