Covid-19: No Deaths As 156 More Test Positive

MoH has announced that 156 more people have tested positive for coronavirus with no fatality on Sartuday

(KDRTV)-The national caseload of Covid-19 has risen to 101690 after 156 more people contracted the novel coronavirus 

The new figure was reported after 3784 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Through the MoH`s statement to the newsroom on Saturday, out of the 156 new patients, 130 are Kenyans while 26 are foreign nationals

However, there was no fatality recorded and thus the cumulative fatalities remain at 1776.

On the other hand, 34 patients recovered; 17 were discharged from various health facilities across the country and another 17 from the Home-based Care Program

The total number of recoveries now stands at  84302

The new cases were distributed as follows;

  1. Nairobi – 91
  2. Uasin Gishu 12 – 12
  3. Mombasa – 10
  4. Kiambu – 6
  5. Busia – 5
  6. Machakos – 4
  7. Nakuru – 4
  8. Baringo -3
  9. Kajiado – 3
  10. Kilifi – 3
  11. Narok – 3
  12. Kisumu – 2
  13. Kwale – 2
  14. Makueni – 1
  15. Murang`a – 1
  16. Homa bay – 1
  17. Kisii – 1
  18. Isiolo – 1
  19. Kitui – 1
  20. Nyeri – 1
  21. Taita Taveta – 1

MoH also reported that there are 408 patients currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, 1422 are on Home-based Care Program, 36 are ICU of whom 18 are on ventilatory support, and the other 18 on supplemental oxygen

“Another 18 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit,” said the Health Ministry.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

