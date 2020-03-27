COVID-19: South African Woman Commits Suicide at Quarantine Centre in Nakuru

(KDRTV) – Police in Nakuru are investigating an incident in which a woman who was in a government quarantine centre committed suicide on Thursday night.

According to information in a local daily, the woman had been quarantined at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) had complained over the deplorable conditions at the institute and asked that she be taken to a hotel because she could afford it.

“Yesterday, she complained that the conditions are deplorable and had requested to be taken to a hotel for quarantine as she could afford but the health officials were hesitant”, a source told K24.

A lady in her 20s who traveled from SA & found at Mai Mahiu then taken to Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) quarantine area in Nakuru, has hanged her self. She had reportedly complained of deplorable living state there, requested hotel quarantine but was denied. — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 27, 2020

According to the daily, the woman in her 20s was found hanging above the double-decker bed in the room. She killed herself using a rope.

She had flown into the country on Monday after spending a week in South Africa, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Kenya.

However, she allegedly defied a government directive for mandatory quarantine and escaped the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with her car which had been parked there.

However, police officers tracked her all the way to Mai Mahiu in Naivasha where they forced her into quarantine. Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mathioya Mbogo had said that she would be charged in court for disobeying the quarantine order.

“We managed to trace her and she has been placed under quarantine in Kiti in Nakuru and she will definitely be charged after the 14 days,” he said.

