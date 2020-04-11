Gvt Bans Uncoordinated Food Donations After Deaths Recorded In Kibra

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government has banned uncoordinated food donations and distribution, commanding that the activities be carried out by county governments, Commissioners, and COVID-19 Fund Board Only.

According to the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi, though the acts have well intentions, they breach the imposed health guidelines to halt the spread of coronavirus such as social distancing

On the same note, donors and well-wishers in Nairobi have been asked to contact the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund which has its headquarters at the KICC`s first floor

The CS said that the fund is managed by Jane Karuku, and Kennedy Kihara who are the Chairperson and Secretary respectively and can be reached out through 077429949

However, at the county levels, donors and well-wishers are advised to liaise with the county government or the commissioners who will then oversee the distribution of the items

The schemes will ensure that vulnerable communities receive a donation in a well-choreographed manner that doesn’t expose them to coronavirus

Again the pans will also ensure that the needy families receive the donations in a transparent and accountable manner

The directive from the government has come hours after two women were killed in Kibra after the locals stampeded in a chaotic scramble for food items donated by the leader of ODM party Raila Odinga

According to the reports from the site, police say that the women received internal injuries and died while being rushed to the hospital, after leaving the distribution center.

According to our investigations, several other people were also injured during the scramble.

Many donors and well-wishers had afforded the needy families foodstuffs to cushion them during the tough times imposed by the coronavirus.