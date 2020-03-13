CS Mutahi Kagwe Issues 8 Orders After Coronavirus Strikes Kenya

(KDRTV) – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has issued eight orders that will help contain the deadly Coronavirus which has caused havoc across the globe. In a Press Conference on Friday, Kagwe announced that Kenya had reported the first case of the virus.

He said he had invoked the public health act, which effectively bans all public gatherings including church events. However, churches can continue to operate as long as they provide sanitizers to their congregations.

”We have suspended all public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades. Churches can have services as long as they have sanitizer,” he said.

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to keep at least one meter away from everyone who is sneezing or coughing.

He also urged everyone who is coughing or sneezing to stay at home and avoid crowds. This will help minimize the spread of the virus.

Learning will go on in schools but all inter-school games have been suspended.

Schools are to remain open but inter school games cancelled, the CS said adding that all visits to prisons are also suspended for the next 30 days.

He also warned against spreading panic on social media platforms saying: “Kenyans must not abuse social media platforms or indulge in acts that will place fear.”

“At the moment, there is absolutely no need for panic or worry provided we keep having the precautionary measures,” the CS added.

Finally, the government has advised Kenyans against travelling to the affected countries unless it is absolutely necessary.