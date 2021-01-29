Connect with us

David Murathe was Bankrupt Before Uhuru Came to Power

Avatar

By

Published

Murathe at EACC
Murathe at EACC

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe was bankrupt and had nothing to his name before President Uhuru Kenyatta came into power in 2013, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has claimed.

In a heated debate on KTN’s #Crossfire show, the lawmaker accused Murathe of using his close relationship with the President to amass wealth through extortion and other dubious means.

Murathe is on this day a billionaire who can’t explain how he got his wealth, Gachagua said.

The two politicians were tackling the run away corruption in government. President Uhuru Kenyatta said last week that Kenya losses Ksh 2 Billion daily to corruption.

According to Murathe, the reason a section of the political divide is opposing the BBI report is because of the proposal to prosecute corruption cases within one year.

Read Also: Murathe at the Centre of Ksh 4B COVID-19 Scandal

Gachagua is under investigations over alleged money laundering involving at least Ksh 5B. The law maker’s bank accounts were frozen in June last year.

He however said that he has done nothing and he is being persecuted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

He claimed that he was told to denounce Ruto and the cases will go away. But, that he can’t do.

Unlike the current Jubilee administration which is abusing the criminal justice system to punish Ruto allies, Gachagua promised that the William Ruto administration will let Murathe enjoy his ill-gotten wealth.

Read Also: Murathe Claims Kieleweke MPs are Lying to Uhuru

Both Gachagua and Murathe worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta before he became President.

 

