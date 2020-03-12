DCI Storms Goldenscape Offices, Seizes Five Employees, Computers

KDRTV has confirmed that Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday stormed the Goldenscape Agribusiness Investment offices in Karen, Nairobi and seized five staff members for grilling

The five employees are reported to have been operating in the office during the raid that saw detectives take way documents and computers for examination

The detectives obtained 10 desktop computers and records with the details of financial transactions among other documents that the officers say will enhance the investigations for the case against the chief executive officer Pater Wangai

The detectives are hunting the Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai who went missing on March 2, 2020, after having shut down his offices in Nairobi`s central business district and lower Kabete

It is reported that some 83 persons have recorded statements with the financial crimes investigation unit of the DCI detailing the deceitful deals the company had engaged the customers in leading to loss of billions

After the seizure Wangai, he is likely to face 83 counts of obtaining money by false pretense

Goldenscape greenhouses awarded the investors options of leasing greenhouses with contracts that promised them lucrative returns

However, despite the numerous assurances and promises, Wangai failed to pay them from late last year