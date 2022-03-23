Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dennis Itumbi Reacts On Mama Ngina’s Stateme During Her Cousin’s Burial

By

Published

Picture of Dennis Itumbi
Picture of Dennis Itumbi

Yesterday, the former  First Lady of Kenya Mama Ngina Kenyatta attended her cousin’s burial where she got a chance to talk to the people in attendance.

images 2022 03 23T102256.744 1

Mama Ngina shaking hands with Raila Odinga during a function

However, one of the agendas during her speech was endorsing Raila as Uhuru’s successor. She told the people Raila will lead the people well.

Nonetheless, Mama Ngina criticised those leaders who always insulted others. She started that she cannot blame the leaders but how they were brought up.

“Depending on how one is raised up in his or her home even when they come out in public they cannot go out insulting others.” Adding,

“I want to tell those who are engaging in insults that we will leave them like that if at all they were taught insults while growing up,” Said Mama Ngina.

On the contrary, Dennis Itumbi made a statement that met different reactions. He uploaded a video of Uhuru hurling insults. One the other hand, the former first lady had just pointed fingers on thise leaders that insult others. This is his tweet.

Also read Mama Ngina Asks Mt Kenya Region to Follow Uhuru Kenyatta’s Political Direction

Consequently, Mama Ngina Urged Kenyans to love each other and strive to move the country forward.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019