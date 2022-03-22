Mama Ngina Asks Mt Kenya Region to Follow Uhuru Kenyatta’s Political Direction

Mama Ngina Kenyatta has urged the Mt Kenya region to support ODM leader Raila Odinga in his bid to succeed his son President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While speaking in Kiambu on Tuesday March 22, the former first lady said that his son genuinely cares about the community and there is no way he could lead them into a grave.

She stated that Uhuru is devoted to the region’s future and desires the best for them, as seen by his decision to choose his preferred successor.

“Let us love each other, this is our country, let us drive things forward. Let us know where we are going, there is no way your leader can mislead you. Let me tell you, you must know that the person who is sited under a tree is the one who knows what the insects around there are eating,” Mama Ngina said.

She went on to speak about Uhuru’s relationship with William Ruto saying that the two were working well before the second in command started early campaigns.

“He (Uhuru) didn’t have a problem (with Ruto), but if your deputy shows you disrespect, would you really stick there? You will move on,” Mama Ngina added.

She futher asked politicians to mantain peace and stop abusive language ahead of the August elections.

“If you were not brought up being taught how to abuse others when growing up at home, even when you go to the public, you cannot be able to abuse others. So let me tell those who are going round abusing others, we will leave them alone if that is how they were taught to be abusive when they were growing up.” She stated.