News

Deputy President William Ruto Addresses Security Issues In Laikipia Today

images 2 4
Deputy President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza team were welcomed today in Laikipia County.

Screenshot 2022 02 26 11 58 40 44

Ruto addressing Laikipia crowd 

Laikipia county has always had insecurity issues and this was one of the main agendas discussed by deputy president William Ruto. Ruto further discouraged tribalism in Laikipia as this could raise more insecurity in the area.

However, he had other agendas. The first agenda was to set aside 100billion shillings for housing and manufacturing for young people in the country. He also assured small scale business people that he will set aside 50 billion to boost their businesses.

In the agriculture sector, Ruto assured the people of Laikipia that he will reduce the prices of fertilizers and make sure their product will get market.

Screenshot 2022 02 26 12 03 48 24

Ruto in Laikipia

Lastly, his other agenda was to make sure each Kenya is covered and gets free medical cover.

Ruto also added that there were no colleges before but they went ahead and made sure some were built.  On matters of nomination, he also assured the Laikipia residents that there will be a fair nomination.

Consequently, Ruto promised to tackle the issue of insecurity, youth unemployment and improving agribusiness once elected.

Also read Why Uhuru is Giving DP Ruto Sleepless Nights Ahead of August 9 Elections

Recently, the deputy president welcomed former Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu in UDA. He will be battling for Laikipia gubernatorial seat against the incumbent Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

In attendance were Kipchumba Murkomen, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, Alice Wahome, Mohamed Ali among others.

