Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details of Rare Military Plane That Flew President Uhuru Kenyatta to Somalia

By

Published

20220609 171435

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday June 9 jetted out of the country to attend the inauguration of Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. 

President Kenyatta flew to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, in a C-27J Spartan Tactical Military Transport Aircraft (TMAT). There are only three of these aircrafts in Kenya. 

Kenya spent a total of Sh23 billion ($198 million) to acquire three aircrafts from Italy between November 2017 and February 2018. TMATs are multipurpose aircraft used for transporting military personnel and paratroopers.

Aside from transporting soldiers, the planes frequently transport important military supplies, do cargo airdrops, search and rescue missions, participate in medical evacuations, and offer logistic support. The planes can also be employed in civilian activities such as humanitarian assistance, firefighting, and other emergency situations.

20220609 171500

In an earlier speech President Uhuru congratulated Mohamud for his re-election as the Somalian president. 

“I bring to you today a message of goodwill and best wishes from the government and people of the republic of Kenya on your re-election and inauguration as the tenth President of the Republic of Somalia,” said President Kenyatta.

In his closing remarks, President Kenyatta emphasized his intention to cooperate with the new President of Somalia to break down all trade barriers.

“I personally look forward to working with you to remove all barriers to trade to open our borders and reestablish airlines between our two countries.” Said Uhuru.

20220609 171526

President Mohamud took over the presidency from outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who succeeded him in 2017. President Mohamud previously led the Federal Government of Somalia from 2012 to 2017, the first government formed following the end of a long period of unrest that began in 1991.

Also Read: Why GSU’s Recce Squad is Powerful than KDF (OPINION)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020