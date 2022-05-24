Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

Why GSU’s Recce Squad is Powerful than KDF (OPINION)

By

Published

52A82C30 F2BE 4F69 BA45 7BD6A59A8A25

The General Service Unit (GSU) is arguably the most well trained paramilitary squad in the African Continent. Its Reconnaissance unit (RECCE Squad) has shown its abilities to combat criminals and terrorists as well as guarding VIPs including the Kenyan President.

Having underdone training in US, UK and Israel below are 5 missions the unit did within minutes proving its far way better than most KDF units.

Garissa University Al-Shabaab Attack

Al-Shabaab militants raided Garissa University in 2015, killing 148 students and injuring 80 others. The insurgents defeated the area’s local police officers and military personnel forcing the government to opt for the Recce Squad. Squad had to travel from Nairobi to combat the militants. According to several reports, it took the Recce quad 12 minutes to eliminate the insurgents.

Kenol Muranga County

In 2013, three armed robbers held a family hostage for more than six hours. Local police officers attempted to neutralize the robbers for nearly five hours without success, necessitating the deployment of the Reconnaissance Squad. It took the highly-trained commandos thirty minutes to eliminate the three bandits and free the family.

bd33963c1a0240a588d7a38db175ef38

Kapenguria Police Station Attack

In 2016, a rogue police officer opened fire in a Kapenguria police station, killing seven officers. The Recce Squad commandos were deployed in the station and quickly neutralized the officer.

Muthangari Shootout

In November 2013, police officers in Muthangari were engaged in a five-hour confrontation with two alleged gangsters who had shot and wounded the Muthangari OCS. The Reconnaissance Squad was dispatched, and the two assailants were eliminated in less than seven minutes.

Buru Buru Rooftop Operation

In October 2017, a shooter in Buru Buru kidnapped a family, leading police officers to fight him for nearly seven hours. The Reconnaissance Squad was deployed and it took thirty minutes to bring him down.

Also Read: Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020