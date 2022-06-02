Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details Of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Official Visit To Sweden

By

Published

befunky collage 2 4

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to tour Sweden today (June 02) and co-chair an international environment meeting (Stockholm+50) in Stockholm. 

Uhuru will co-chair the two day meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Speaking to the press at her office in Stockholm before Kenyatta’s arrival Ambassador Diana Kiambuthi said Kenyatta will be leading the Kenyan delegation not just as a co-chair of the summit, but also as a global champion on environmental issues.

“So His Excellency the President will be here (Stockholm) to articulate Kenya’s position on the environmental debate regarding issues to do with climate change, nature and biodiversity loss,” said a statement from State House, Kenya.

“It is very important for Kenya to be part of this dialogue, to be part of this meeting, to be able to articulate where we stand and of course to add a voice to the stakeholders who are going to deliberate on how to increase financing towards combating the challenges brought about by climate change,” added the Kenyan Ambassador to Sweden.

1x 1

Stockholm+50 is also a commemoration of the first-ever international environmental meeting, which took place in Stockholm in 1972 and resulted in the founding of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which Kenya proudly hosts.

President Kenyatta will also chair a special high-level segment on “the path to Lisbon” for the Oceans Conference, as well as attend bilateral discussions with other leaders focused on global climate action.

On the bilateral front, the Kenyan Ambassador to Sweden stated that the two countries have had good relations for many decades.

“We have received a lot of development assistance in terms of scholarship and social development like in health. But for about the last 10 years we have had a policy shift as a country and we are now pursuing more trade than aid.” She said. 

Also Read: How President Uhuru Cleverly Attacked DP Ruto in Madaraka Day Speech

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020