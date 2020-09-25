Connect with us

Details of Uhuru’s Long Phone Call With Ruto Over Msambweni By-elections

Uhuru and Ruto sad
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a lengthy phone call with his deputy William Ruto on Wednesday explaining to him why Jubilee had opted not to field a candidate in the Kibra by-elections.

Ruto arrived at the Jubilee headquarters on Wednesday afternoon fuming at the decision of the party to reach the decision without consulting him as the Deputy Party leader. The DP had earmarked several politicians for the Jubilee ticket.

Read Also: Blow as William Ruto Dumps Gorgeous Female Politician 

However, Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju took to the DP to the boardroom and a phone call was made to the President who was in Mombasa at the time. Tuju is said to have taken the two leaders through a document detailing why Jubilee was unlikely to clinch the seat from ODM.

Figures from the 2017 elections played a big part in this decision. Jubilee performed dismally in Msambweni Parliamentary Elections in the elections as ODM’s Suleiman Dori won the seat with 22,564 votes, more than four times with Jubilee candidate Kilalo Bashir got (5,656 votes). In fact, Jubilee came a distant third with Boga Omari who ran independently garnering 10,275 votes.

Read Also: Sharlet Mariam – The Woman Denied Jubilee Ticket in Msambweni 

Omari is now eying the ODM ticket. Jubilee believes it will be an uphill task to beat ODM in the elections and there is no need to take on the party they are having a good partnership in parliament.

A report from National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya detailed how the campaigns will further heighten the tension between the two factions of Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga.

Read Also: Uhuru’s Secret Phonecall to Mudavadi, Wetangula

“It will form another rallying point to create further division within the Jubilee Party where we already have to deal with the challenge of the so-called Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga wings,” Kimunya said in his submission.

Ruto was urged to respect the party position on the matter.

