Donald Trump Ex Wife Dies Aged 73

The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump has died at age 73 according to the family reports.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. And, taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Consequently, Manhattan paramedics found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where Ivana Trump lived just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the FDNY.

However, Trump named and mourned Ivana as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.” In his social media account Truth app.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric,” he wrote. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

On the other hand, Ivana Trump will be remembered as Donald Trump’s first wife. Together they were blessed with three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

The two couples married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.