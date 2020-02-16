DP Ruto Suffers Blow As Allies Miss His Event in Nyeri

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a blow after his close allies skipped his event in Nyeri county on Friday, February 4.

The lonely deputy president was attending an event at Giakanja Boys High School in Nyeri county when his close allies from Mt. Kenya skipped the event

Read also: Man Arrested For Posting False Information On Terror Attack

Recently, the deputy president has been known to be attending events in Mt. Kenya with a group of lawmakers to reveal his might in the Mt. Kenya region

However, during the said event, he only had four legislatures and two ward representatives

According to Daily Nation, those who were in attendance included Nyeri county representative Rahab Mukami, MP Rigathi Gachagua, MP Antony Kiai and MP George Murugara

Again, the local administrators were also evidently missing the event with only one official from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) office

It is reported that the function only lasted for one and a half hours and the turnout was very low

During his speech, the second in command said he was fully behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) so long as it will cater to the needs of the people of Kenya

The turnout at the event was a shocker since that the allies to the DP in the region had not shied to accompany the second in command during events at the region

According to our previous reports, the Deputy President is expected to attend the BBI forum in Nyeri together for the first time.

Read also:BBI Rallies To End In March To Allow Referendum -Raila Odinga

However, the politicians allied to the tanga tanga sect had vowed to attend all BBI forums to air their grievances

However, Raila Odinga has expressed his wish to have the BBI rallies to stop at March and allow doors for a referendum