DP Ruto`s Rare Confession About President Uhuru

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has declared that no one has his political debt.

However, he said that the only debt he has is backing President Uhuru Kenyatta in his bid to unite and transform Kenyans.

“I supported President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 without conditions. The Head of State should not be pushed to backing my 2022 candidature,” he said.

The second-in-command was speaking on Sunday in Trans-Mara, Narok County, during a holy mass.

Other attendees were Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa, David Sankok (nominated), Soipan Tuya (Narok), Johana Ngeno (Emurrua Dikirr), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu), Florence Jematia (EALA) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira).

Ruto affirmed that he would not allow Kenyans to be taken to the then dark days of ethnic-based politics, which is severe for the country’s social fabric.

“I decline the invitation to the politics of tribe. We are one country and need to move forward together, our backgrounds notwithstanding,” he explained.

He urged leaders not to bother about the so-called political debts citing that he was involved in politics because of his vision to empower ordinary Kenyans and not political debts.

“Let us unite and work together to better the lives of millions of Kenyans struggling at the base of the wealth pyramid,” Ruto said.

He also announced that days when leaders would look for positions through back doors are gone.

“Let us sell our ideas and policies to the people. That is the only way that they can rally behind us,” he added.

His sentiment came after President Uhuru Kenyatta thought-out his Sagana meeting with Mt. Kenya leaders has insisted that only God knows who will be the president

