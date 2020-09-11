Connect with us

News

DPP Orders Arrest Of Garissa Governor Ali Korane Over Corruption

(KDRTV)-The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji on Thursday directed the arrest of Garissa Governor Ali Korane over embezzlement of World Bank grant worth Ks. 233 million 

In the DPP`s statement seen by KDRTV, the governor and other four county officials involved in the illegal diversion of the funds disbursed to the county under the Kenyan Urban Support Program.

“Instead of utilising the grant money for the intended specific municipal projects, the money was instead diverted on different occasions between February 2019 and September 2019,” he stated.

DPP orders the arrest of Ali Korane

DPP orders the arrest of Ali Korane

READ ALSOObado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

Thus Mr. Haji okayed the Garissa governor to be charged for conspiracy to commit the offense of the economic crime, embezzlement of funds, and abuse of office

The DPP also made public that he had a delegation probing the matter to avoid allegations of bias

“In regard to Garissa county, the county of my origin, and to avoid allegations of bias, I appointed an independent team comprising of senior and experienced prosecutors to review the matter and give their independent findings,” he stated.

According to Haji, the delegation discovered that the governor had relinquished his responsibilities as obligated by the county laws hence facilitated the embezzlement of the grant funds

“He signed the intergovernmental participation agreement for KUSP between the national and county government. Among the obligations of the county government under Clause B (1) (a) of the agreement was to deposit the same with the Speaker of the County Assembly which he failed to do leading to a lack of oversight.

“He also failed to ensure the administration of grant funds in accordance with the relevant provision of the law, leading to the misappropriation of grant funds by county officials,” the statement read in part.

KDRTV understands that recently,  the DPP has approved the prosecution and arrested of Tharaka Nithi Governor Onesmus Muthomi Njuki and Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

READ ALSOObado’s Impeachment Postponed as Speaker Loses Bodyguard

However, a section of Senators protested the approach by the High Court to barricade governors from accessing their office before they are found guilty.

This was after several governors were blocked from accessing their office after being charged by graft

 

In this article:
