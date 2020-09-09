Connect with us

Obado’s Impeachment Postponed as Speaker Loses Bodyguard

Avatar

By

Published

Migori Assembly
Migori Assembly

(KDRTV) – The impeachment motion against Migori Governor Okoth Obado will not be tabled this afternoon after today’s session was adjourned.

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth said he was forced into the decision due to security reasons. He said he fears for his life after the withdrawal of his bodyguard on Tuesday night.

This is the second time that the motion has been adjourned following a similar occurrence on Tuesday. The speaker cited COVID-19 regulations as the reason in the first incident.

There has been political tension in Migori over the planned impeachment of Governor Obado who is facing corruption charges in court.

ODM Party wants the Governor to vacate the office because the charges he is facing will affect service delivery to the people of Migori.

Senior ODM members have accused Obado of attempting to bribe and intimidate MCAs to scuttle the impeachment motion.

Read Also: Junet Mohammed Dares DP William Ruto To Resign And Make Himself President

On Tuesday, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the money trail in Migori. He said Obado could have compromised lawmakers and even journalists in the county.

Obado has denied these claims, saying the lawmakers have brains and cannot be coerced. The governor said he is being persecuted by some very corrupt people who want to sanitize themselves using his image.

He said Migori is one of the developed counties in Nyanza and that he should be allowed to reach Canaan just like everyone else.

