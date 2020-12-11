Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dr Stephen Mogusu to be Buried on Friday

Avatar

By

Published

Eo8QpU9W8AIdDIP
Dr Stephen Mogusu

(KDRTV) – Fallen medic Dr. Stephen Mogusu will be laid to rest at his parents’ home in Iranda village in Marani Sub-County in Kisii on Friday next week, his widow Jackline Kungu has confirmed.

This is after the government cleared Mogusu’s medical bills at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

KUTRH has earlier stated that it will release the doctor’s body to the family to allow them to prepare for burial.

“A clearance letter was issued to the wife in order to proceed and finish processing of burial permit at the farewell home. The hospital is awaiting the family to pick up their loved one,” a statement from the hospital’s Credit Control Office reads.

Dr. Mogusu succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday this week. His death has exposed the tough conditions that frontline workers are facing in the fight against the pandemic.

Mogusu had not been paid since he was hired by the government in July. His family was forced to cater to his medication even as he struggled to overcome the virus. His father said they were first blocked from the KUTRH hospital over the lack of a Ksh 200,000 deposit needed for a ventilator.

The government had earlier promised to help with burial preparations. Health CAS Mercy Mwangi, on Tuesday, said Mogusu’s death is regrettable and that the government will ensure no other medics faces a similar predicament.

‘We have talked to friends of the daktari who passed on and we are well aware of the heartbreak that they are going through we are in discussions to ensure that the family is able to get the aid they require but additionally that we are able to ensure that this isn’t a situation that recurs among other healthcare workers,” Mwangangi said during a briefing on Friday last week.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Kisumu Housing Project Kisumu Housing Project

News

Governor Nyong’o Launches a Mega Housing Project in Kisumu

The Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o, today laid the foundation stone and plaque for the building of a new Anderson-Ofafa Estate.

2 days ago
Uhuru and ODM candidate Omar Boga Uhuru and ODM candidate Omar Boga

News

Fireworks as President Uhuru Kenyatta Endorses ODM Candidate in Msambweni

(KDRTV) – ODM candidate in the Msambweni by-elections Omar Boga has received a major boost after being endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of...

22 hours ago
Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka 1200x750 1 Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka 1200x750 1

News

Boniface Kabaka: Everything We Know About Machakos Senator’s Health Condition

(KDRTV) – The family of Machakos Senator has been forced to issue a statement denying social media claims that he has passed away at...

22 hours ago
Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka 1200x750 1 Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka 1200x750 1

News

Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka Finally Dies at Nairobi Hospital

Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka has died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital a week after he ended up in ICU following a 21-hour...

3 hours ago