Drama As Eldoret Man Walks out of Dowry Ceremony in Murang’a, Citing Extortion

(KDRTV News Muranga) Drama As Eldoret Man Walks out of Dowry Ceremony in Murang’a, Cites Extortion, Unnecessary Fines. The gentleman paid Ksh 40,000 to cater for food, tents, chairs, and a public address system.

He was also made to set aside Ksh 60,000 to pay his bride price that the two families had agreed on. Having impregnated the girl, Kipkirui was told to add Ksh20,000 to the bride price. He was slapped with a Ksh10,000 fine for making a detour to the wrong path and ended up in a different homestead instead of the girls’.

Having gotten late a little bit, he was told to pay Ksh 5,000 to appease the elders who were tired of waiting for his arrival.

Having gotten late a little bit, he was told to pay Ksh 5,000 to appease the elders who were tired of waiting for his arrival.

Drama, however, ensued when twelve girls were paraded in a line, in his front, covered in loose lesos from head to toe, and Kipkirui was asked to guess who his fiancée was. He pointed to the wrong woman, leading to yet another fine of Ksh15,000.

The decisive moment, specifically, was when elders demanded Ksh 500,000, used on the girl’s school fees and childhood upkeep. Fumed with anger, a furious Kipkirui excused himself to visit a nearby latrine and left. He switched off his phone and was last seen in a matatu headed to Nairobi.