Drama As Eldoret Man Walks out of Dowry Ceremony in Murang’a, Citing Extortion

Drama, however, ensued when twelve girls were paraded in a line, in his front, covered in loose lesos from head to toe, and Kipkirui was asked to guess who his fiancée was. He pointed to the wrong woman, leading to yet another fine of Ksh15,000.
