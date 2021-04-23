Connect with us

Elders Reveal What Will Happen To Bungoma Man Who Impregnated Mother-In-law

A 32-year-old man who shocked many by impregnating his 43-year-old mother-in-law in Bungoma is set to undergo cleansing.

Kelvin Waliba has angered his villages following the act which happened when his mother-in-law visited to help with their newborn.

According to Waliba’s wife, Nekesa, her mother has been having a secret affair with her husband since she invited him to come help take care of their 5- months-old baby.

The mother-in-law, on the contrary, said that she doesn’t see any problem with the act. Photo Courtesy

Nekesa, who said she couldn’t do it herself because of her demanding job, blames herself for the shocking turn of events.

“I am a full time employee and I don’t have enough money to hire a househelp. I therefore invited my mother to come over and help as I make plans to get a househelp,” Nekesa said.

It’s believed Waliba, who works as a gardener in a neighbouring school, was sneaking back into the house to make love with the 43-year-old mother-in-law once the wife left.

The mother-in-law, on the contrary, said that she doesn’t see any problem with the act because she’s not married.

“I am not married and was struggling with intense dry spell. I found it hard to reject Kelvin advances”, Said the Mother-in-law.

Village elders are now forced to plan a cleansing ceremony for the family since the act is considered a taboo.

