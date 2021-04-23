Elders Reveal What Will Happen To Bungoma Man Who Impregnated Mother-In-law

A 32-year-old man who shocked many by impregnating his 43-year-old mother-in-law in Bungoma is set to undergo cleansing.

Kelvin Waliba has angered his villages following the act which happened when his mother-in-law visited to help with their newborn.

According to Waliba’s wife, Nekesa, her mother has been having a secret affair with her husband since she invited him to come help take care of their 5- months-old baby.

Nekesa, who said she couldn’t do it herself because of her demanding job, blames herself for the shocking turn of events.

“I am a full time employee and I don’t have enough money to hire a househelp. I therefore invited my mother to come over and help as I make plans to get a househelp,” Nekesa said.

It’s believed Waliba, who works as a gardener in a neighbouring school, was sneaking back into the house to make love with the 43-year-old mother-in-law once the wife left.

The mother-in-law, on the contrary, said that she doesn’t see any problem with the act because she’s not married.

“I am not married and was struggling with intense dry spell. I found it hard to reject Kelvin advances”, Said the Mother-in-law.

Village elders are now forced to plan a cleansing ceremony for the family since the act is considered a taboo.

