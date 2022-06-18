Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Elon Musk Sued For $258 Billion For Running A Pyramid Scheme

By

Published

images 52 1
CEO Tesla Elon Musk

On Thursday 17 June 2022, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion. This is after Dogecoin investors accused him of running a pyramid scheme to fund the cryptocurrency.

Keith Johnson, the complainant accused Musk in court in Manhattan of racketeering for lauding Dogecoin and driving up its price. Later, the prices collapsed.

images 53 1

Elon Musk Tesla CEO

Johnson, however, wants $86 billion in damages, that affected the decline in Dogecoin’s market value since May 2021.

“Defendants were aware since 2019 that Dogecoin had no value yet promoted Dogecoin to profit from its trading,” the complaint said. “Musk used his pedestal as World’s Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement.”

Mr Johnson also along side Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and others questioned the value of crypto currency.

However, Johnson’s lawyer did not instantly gave response to the requests for comment on what specific evidence his client has on the allegations.

Also read Elon Musk Set To Hold First Meeting With Twitter Employees For The First Time

Nonetheless, Johnson also wants to halt Musk and his companies from facilitating Dogecoin. He also wants the judge to affirm that trading Dogecoin is gambling.

Consequently, Tesla in February 2021 alleged that it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin. Additionally, Tesla had accepted it as payment for vehicles within a specified period..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020