Eric Omondi Trolls Nicola Traldi After Beating Up Chantal, His Ex Girlfriend

By

Published

images 47 1
Eric Omondi, Chantal and Nicola Traldi

Eric Omondi’s ex girlfriend Chantal Grazioli was beaten up by her current boyfriend Nicola Traldi.

Nicole Traldi broke into his girlfriend’s house before he attacked his girlfriend, Chantal. As soon as Eric Omondi learnt about this, he went to check on his ex girlfriend and see what happened.

a42d6402ca4bdb72

Eric Omondi and Chantal Grazioli

The damage was shown on a video in Eric Omondi’s Instagram page.

Eric got upset and took to his Instagram post his anger towards Traldi. In a long post, Eric posted:

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man’s strength is fully shown when he protects a woman and not when he puts his hands on her. This is unacceptable and he will face the Full wrath of the law. He will serve as an example to all those uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong”

images 46

Nicola Traldi

Also read Eric Omondi Speaks Over Harmonize Performance Row

The two, Eric and his ex girlfriend broke up years ago. Chantal later posted her current boyfriend and made their relationship public during his (Nicola Traldi) birthday.

Traldi, Chantal’s boyfriend is blessed with a daughter called Micaela Traldi. He is also a well known business man who owns two restaurants, Solo Gano Pizzera and Bamboo bar restaurant.

