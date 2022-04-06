Burkina Faso Ex-President Sentenced To Life

KDRTV: Burkina Faso former President Blaise Compaore has been sentenced to life in absentia over the assassination of Thomas Sankara.

The president was sentenced for the role he played in the assassination of his charismatic predecessor Sankara

The duo was long-time friends after they clinched power together in 1983.

However, Sankara was later gunned down with 12 others during the 1987 coup detat that resulted in compare to the power

Many people have considered Sankara as their hero following his contribution to the anti-imperialist stance brought Compaore

It has been considered that the duo have been great friends, however, Sankara was tricked into his death at a meeting of the ruling National Revolutionary Council

Reports from the ballistic experts who testified in the country indicate that the late was shot in the chest at least seven times.

Sankara was shot along with 12 others who had accompanied him to the meeting.

The supporter of Sankara had been all along pushing for justice to be delivered in the case.

It has been 35 years since the court was brought to the court

The verdict was received with celebrations from the supporters of the key political figures.

The wide to Sankara said that justice and truth were finally found after 35 years

“Our goal was for the political violence we have in Burkina Faso to come to end. This verdict will give many people cause for thought.”

However, there is doubt if Compaore will start will serve his sentence any time soon

The verdict was given in absentia by the ex-President of Burkina Faso

Many other people were found guilty of the murder; they are 10 people including the Compaore`s chief security Haycinthe Kafando

He was accused of leading the hit squad that killed Sankara

The chief of security has been on the run and also received a life sentence in absentia