Exclusive! DP William Ruto Desperately ‘Begged’ Uhuru for a Meeting

(KDRTV) – Wednesday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has elicited mixed reactions.

The two Jubilee leaders unexpectedly held a three hour meeting at State House. The agenda of the meeting was only known to the two as no other person was allowed in the meeting.

However, there are reports on social media that it is the Deputy President who reached out to his boss for a meeting.

Ruto, allegedly sent Religious leaders to State House on Tuesday with instructions to plead with the President for a meeting.

The Star newspaper reported that it was the religious leaders who asked the President to meet Ruto.

However, the paper did not mention that the men of cloth had been sent by Ruto.

“The religious leaders told the President to work closely with his deputy to ensure that the country is not plunged into a political crisis over the BBI and the possible approaching referendum,” the Star quoted a source closer to the two leaders.

The religious leaders also warned the President that his bid to unite the country, will remain just talk if the DP continues to remain isolated.

It is NOW EMERGING that the WHEELBARROW patron PLEADED through the Catholic Archbishop to have an AUDIENCE with President Uhuru. Initially the president was NONCOMMITTAL, but later obliged. Invited him to SH, kept him waiting for 2 & half hours then met him for ONLY 30 min. — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) November 19, 2020

The DP has called for dialogue around some of the BBI proposals to ensure a non-contested referendum.

In several meetings this week, Ruto warned that a YES/NO Referendum will leave the country more divided than it is at the moment and there is need to reach a consensus on some of the proposals.

However, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies have insisted that there is no way the country can have an uncontested referendum.

The former Prime Minister dared Ruto to challenge the BBI proposals and let the people decide on the ballot.

Ruto didn’t meet Uhuru. Spoke on phone but no physical meeting. Desperation is REAL!! — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 19, 2020

Ruto’s camp has welcomed Wednesday meeting and the move to postpone the launch of the signature collection bid.

They insist there is still room for dialogue on the matter.