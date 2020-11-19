Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Exclusive! DP William Ruto Desperately ‘Begged’ Uhuru for a Meeting

Avatar

By

Published

UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS
UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS

(KDRTV) – Wednesday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has elicited mixed reactions.

The two Jubilee leaders unexpectedly held a three hour meeting at State House. The agenda of the meeting was only known to the two as no other person was allowed in the meeting.

However, there are reports on social media that it is the Deputy President who reached out to his boss for a meeting.

Ruto, allegedly sent Religious leaders to State House on Tuesday with instructions to plead with the President for a meeting.

The Star newspaper reported that it was the religious leaders who asked the President to meet Ruto.

However, the paper did not mention that the men of cloth had been sent by Ruto.

“The religious leaders told the President to work closely with his deputy to ensure that the country is not plunged into a political crisis over the BBI and the possible approaching referendum,” the Star quoted a source closer to the two leaders.

The religious leaders also warned the President that his bid to unite the country, will remain just talk if the DP continues to remain isolated.

The DP has called for dialogue around some of the BBI proposals to ensure a non-contested referendum.

In several meetings this week, Ruto warned that a YES/NO Referendum will leave the country more divided than it is at the moment and there is need to reach a consensus on some of the proposals.

However, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies have insisted that there is no way the country can have an uncontested referendum.

READ also: Ruto Swiftly Calls for Referendum 

The former Prime Minister dared Ruto to challenge the BBI proposals and let the people decide on the ballot.

Ruto’s camp has welcomed Wednesday meeting and the move to postpone the launch of the signature collection bid.

They insist there is still room for dialogue on the matter.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

Politics

Details! DP William Ruto has no Money to Oppose BBI, Referendum

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies will not mobilise any funds towards opposing the BBI report and the looming referendum, several...

2 days ago
Bobi Wine Arrested Bobi Wine Arrested

News

Kampala on Lockdown as Dictator Museveni’s Soldiers Arrest Bobi Wine

(KDRTV) – Business in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has been brought to a standstill following reports of the arrest of Opposition leader Bobi Wine. Bobi...

24 hours ago
IMG 20201117 175437 IMG 20201117 175437

News

Rain of Bullets in Busia as Bobi Wine’s Rally is Blocked

(KDRTV) – Uganda opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been blocked from addressing a political rally in Busia Town. Several media outlets reported that Ugandan...

2 days ago
DP William Ruto At a church Function in Matungu on October 25. The Late MP Justus Murunga was Present DP William Ruto At a church Function in Matungu on October 25. The Late MP Justus Murunga was Present

News

Why Boni Khalwale Should Seriously Consider Vying for Matungu MP

(KDRTV) – On social media, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is referred to as ‘The Sugoi Dishwasher.’ It is actually an insult, depicting how...

1 day ago