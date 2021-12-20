Connect with us

News

Expectations High As Uhuru Calls for An Emergency Nation Address At State House

The head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly called for an emergency nation address at state house as the country prepares for a Christmas festival season.

According to the State House privy source, President Uhuru Kenyatta is most likely expected to address the nation on the hiking and escalating COVID-19 positive cases catapulted by the loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

Uhuru might be forced to break the odds and heighten the COVID-19 restrictions by possibly reinstating the curfew hours, ban of county to county travel and implement new enforcements that will aid in curbing the spread of Omicron virus that has ravaged the country’s normalcy.

It has also been speculated that Uhuru might be issuing the last speech of the year to wish Kenyans a happy Christmas Festival season and prosperous new year, 2022.

This comes after the First Lady hosted hundreds of Children at State house in Nairobi for a Christmas Party.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Sunday hosted hundreds of children at State House, Nairobi for a Christmas party. The day-long party brought together children of State House staff as well as those from various children homes who were treated to an array of fun activities. In a brief address, the President wished the children a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2022, and urged them to be cautious during the festive period so as to avoid contracting Covid-19” The state house reported.

Speculation Ahead of Uhuru, Raila State House Address

