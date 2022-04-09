Ezra Chiloba- No Extension For April 15, SIM Registration Deadline

KDRTV NEWS: The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has affirmed that there will be no extension of the April 15 SIM card registration deadline.

Director-General Ezra Chiloba, speaking during the KUZA awards, said that CA would not offer Kenyans the extension of the SIM registration deadline.

He said customers who have not updated their SIM would be out of service by the set deadline.

“If you don’t do that (register) the telcos are going to switch you off. Looking at the situation across the country, the compliance rate is not good at all which means the risks are even much higher,” he said.

The Director-General blamed Kenyans for the habit of always doing things at the last minute, saying that the exercise began in January.

The Director-General reiterated that the compliance rate is low however the set deadline of April 15 will not be extended “As usual what happens in this country is that people are very active towards the deadline but the campaigns for registration started in January and they were being led by the telcos themselves.” He added: “For the last two years, we have been working with operators by largely issuing directives to ensure that subscribers are properly registered for them to be able to access communication services for the greater good of our society”.

According to the data from CA, Kenya has about 65 million registered SIM cards.

He said that the fact should not be taken lightly given the scope that the country has a population of 50 million.

“This means each and every person in this country including the newborn has a number attached to them. But we know some of us to have more than one SIM card. Some registered and others not,” he said.

Chiloba urged Kenyans to comply with the exercise, saying that it seeks to better the communication sector’s services.

However, Kenyans have raised concerns over-exercise because they provided all the required details during the registration.

A petition has been filed to block the exercise, whose deadline has been slated for April 15.