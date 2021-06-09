Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fear And Panic In Busia After Thug Who Was Shot Dead And Buried Is Spotted Walking In The Market

By

Published

yyh

There was panic and tension in Apokor village in Teso North sub-county, Busia County after a hardcore criminal who had been gunned down and buried in April was spotted walking in the area.

The man was spotted in the area something that left Angurai villagers terrified.

“On April 29, thugs attacked Angurai market. Fortunately, police officers responded in time and managed to kill one of them. His body was moved to the mortuary and later buried.

“But a shocking incident happened yesterday (June 5, 2021) where the person who was allegedly killed had been buried was spotted alive. This might mean that whoever was buried was not the thug,” Busia County Deputy Assembly Speaker Lawrence Okaale confirmed the issue.

READ ALSO: I’m Looking For Her! Atwoli’s Wife Responds To News Atwoli Has Added Another Young Wife

Okaale asked the police to follow up on the mix up.

“I would like to ask police officers in Teso North to find out who was shot dead and who his accomplices are so that we can get to the bottom of this,” he said.

He added:

“We would like to hear the opinion of the security chief in Teso North about the recent happenings within the area.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019