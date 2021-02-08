Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Few Mps turn up for the Tanga Tanga meeting at the Deputy President Residence

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 5155
IMG 5155

KDRTV-The Show of might didn’t live to the expectation as only a few members of parliament turned up at Deputy President William Ruto, Residence in Karen.

The Media was promised that over 150 Members of parliament were expected to turn up for the event but the media couldn’t count more than 90 members of parliament including the new  UDA Party officials who turned up and other Deputy President supporters like Dr. Bonny Khalwale and Mr. Johnstone Muthama.

The official Tanga Tanga Blogger Itumbi was not present and his phone went unanswered when the media tried to reach him to give the exact number of Members of Parliament who attended the meeting as earlier promised.

Members of the Fourth estate were barred from the meeting and when the meeting ended a well-calculated speech was read by Mr. Washiali the Mp for Mumias East followed by Moses Kuria.

In his speech, he called upon the international community to intervene and help Kenya, not to degenerate to political anarchy based on the happenings currently in the Country. Other Members of Parliament from various regions also addressed the media and thanked the Deputy President for his zeal to protect the rights of Kenyans.

READ ALSO:Irungu Kang’ata On The Chopping Board As Uhuru Summons Senators

The Members of Parliament were tight-lipped on the issue of BBI which they didn’t want to talk about and promised to talk about it later on a different forum.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Tuju pledges to support Ruto if he wins party ticket Tuju pledges to support Ruto if he wins party ticket

News

Questions as Raphael Tuju Changes Tune on William Ruto Impeachment

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has no plans to impeachment Deputy President William Ruto, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said. There has been speculation...

13 hours ago
images 43 images 43

News

Show of Might as 150 Tanga Tanga Lawmakers Meet in Karen

(KDRTV) – At least 150 Tanga Tanga MPs are expected at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen Residence this morning for a Parliamentary Group Meeting...

12 hours ago
Chief Whip Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata 800x500 1 Chief Whip Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata 800x500 1

News

Irungu Kang’ata on the Chopping Board as Uhuru Summons Senators

(KDRTV) – Speculation about the future of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata as the Jubilee Majority Whip has dominated discussions on social media after the...

2 hours ago
images 35 images 35

News

HIV Claims Come Back to Haunt Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is facing a litany of investigations as detectives reopen his old cases. Part of these cases...

12 hours ago