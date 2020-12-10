Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fireworks as President Uhuru Kenyatta Endorses ODM Candidate in Msambweni

Avatar

By

Published

Uhuru and ODM candidate Omar Boga
Uhuru and ODM candidate Omar Boga

(KDRTV) – ODM candidate in the Msambweni by-elections Omar Boga has received a major boost after being endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of next week’s elections.

Boga held a meeting with President at the State House in Mombasa. Details of the meeting are still scanty but we understand Governor Ali Hassan Joho played a key role in setting up the meeting.

Jubilee Party had announced in September that it would not be fielding a candidate in Msambweni because of its ongoing partnership with ODM in parliament. The seat was previously held by the late Suleiman Dori, an ODM MP.

Details of Uhuru’s Long Phonecall with Ruto over Msambweni By-elections

Uhuru’s endorsement is set to cause a direct clash with his deputy William Ruto who is supporting independent candidate Feisal Bader in the elections. Though he has not set foot in Msambweni, Ruto has sent his emissaries Mohammed Ali (Nyali MP) and former Senators Boni Khalwale and Johnson Muthama to campaign for Bader.

Ruto has previously attempted to avoid a direct confrontation with the President. In fact, it is the reason he is not ready to oppose the BBI referendum. Will the DP cool his interests in the Msambweni elections over Uhuru’s move?

Read Also: Female Politician Runs Back to Raila after Being Dumped by Ruto

The people of Msambweni will vote to elect a new MP on Tuesday next week. They have been without a parliamentary representative since Suleiman Dori succumbed to cancer in March.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

IMG 20201208 132733 IMG 20201208 132733

News

Update! Lugulu Girls Closed After Student Rape Incident

(KDRTV) – Lugulu Girls National school in Bungoma county has been closed following student unrest over what they claim to be a defilement case...

1 day ago
Dr Mogusu Dr Mogusu

News

Dr Stephen Mogusu’s Father Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals the Pain of Losing his Only Son

(KDRTV) – In a small Irani village in Kisii county, a family is yet to come to terms with the untimely demise of their...

1 day ago
Kisumu Housing Project Kisumu Housing Project

News

Governor Nyong’o Launches a Mega Housing Project in Kisumu

The Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o, today laid the foundation stone and plaque for the building of a new Anderson-Ofafa Estate.

22 hours ago

Life & Style

I will dump you because you are a useless man

I have always had trouble but I did not realize that women hated such. After my wife and I got married, we were so...

1 day ago