Five Hotel Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Five Hotel workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Speaking during a press conference from JKIA on Friday, the CS said that the five were part of the 12 new positive cases which had been confirmed.

The number of cases now rises to 246.

“As we stand right now, at this hour, we have already tested about 450 samples out of this, we have already got 12 positive cases and we have not finished the day,” he said. He further revealed that four of the cases were from contact tracing.

“What this tells you is that we need to really start the testing capacity so that the contacts of those people who are positive can also be tested and therefore we can be able to contain the pandemic,” he added.

The CS received a consignment of medical equipment from China.

The consignment contained 500,000 three-ply masks, 200,000 testing and sampling tubes, 4,000 shoe covers (for use by frontline health workers), 300 static shoes (used in theatres), 76,000 – N95 masks and face visors.