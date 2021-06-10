Form 3 Student At Ainamoi On The Run After Driving 4-Inch Nail Into Principal`s Head

KDRTV NEWS: Police from Kericho are manhunting a Form three student at Ainamoi Secondary school after he attacked Principal Godfrey Rono and stabbed a 4-inch nail on the head.

According to the Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge, the 18-year-old student swung a wooden plunk on the Principal head on Wednesday, June 9th.

The student launched the attack after the principal asked the student to clear a fee balance if Ksh. 7000.

The police further revealed that the principal ordered that the student`s locker be recovered until he clears the fee balance.

The student later after a day attacked the principal as he was leaving school for home.

The student who witnessed the incident raised an alarm prompting the onlookers who then took the principal to the hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect has a history of threatening teachers and his cases had been reported several times.

The principal is in a stable condition after he was treated and discharged from a health facility.

The principal directive emerged after the Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha instructed all school heads to ensure that the parents clear pending fee balances.