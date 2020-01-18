(KDRTV)-Education PS Belio Kipsang has said that the form one admission has been extended to January 24 to allow for 100 per cent transition

The exercise was initially scheduled to end on Friday, January 17.

“In order to ensure no learner is left behind, the Ministry has made a decision to extend the reporting deadline by seven days,” the PS said in a letter that was sent to all education officials in the country.

Belio also ordered that all learners be traced and their data to be captured in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS)

Children who will be still missing after the deadlined elapses will be reported to relevant authorities for further actions

The number of learners expected to be admitted to secondary schools this year are over one million

In February last year, it was reported that only 87 per cent had enrolled in secondary schools across the country

Thus, the government was compelled to initiate a last-mile mobilization to push candidates to school

It is in records that counties such as Taita Taveta, Samburu, Kwale, Isiolo, and Tana River recorded low rates of candidates admission last year

However, for the transition to be 100 per cent, the government will be forced to go to the drawing board to define the school infrastructure and teacher manpower