News

Four Female Politicians Who Are Married As Second Wives

images 7 2
images 7 2

Being married as a second wife cannot be a big deal to some people. It shows that before a man takes you as his second wife, he is financially stable to take care of you too. However, it also offers stability in marriage.

There are a number of female politicians who are proud of their family that they have publicly displayed them. Nonetheless, here are female politicians married as second wives.

images 8

image courtesy

Sabina Chege

Controversial Murang’a women representative Sabina Chege is Married to Gathitu Maina. Sabina is his second wife. They appeared in public together when Gathitu accompanied her to collect election certificate.

Catherine Waruguru

images 10 2

image courtesy

Cate is the current Laikipia women representative. She recently called out Uhuru for endorsing Raila Odinga despite Raila refusing to concede defeat in 2017.

Additionally, Cate allegedly arrived in Njoki’s resident in Coast and wanted the ex wife of her current lover to vacate the premises.
Her husband later divorced Zippora Njoki. Zipporah had been together with Peter Waweru for over 10 years.

Margaret Kamar

images 9 1

image courtesy

Uasin Gishu senator Margaret Kamar is married to the late Nicholus Biwott. However, the two have never been seen together in public. She is the first elected female deputy speaker in the history of Kenyan senate.

Also read Margaret Kamar: The Thorn in Ruto’s Backyard

Esther Passaris

Esther Passaris is the second wife to billionaire farmer Pius Ngugi.

images 7 2

image courtesy

Plus Ngugi is the founder of Kenya Nuts Company. In an interview with KTN, one of leading media stations in Kenya, she revealed she is in a polygamous marriage. Together with Pius, they were blessed with one child.

