Francis Atwoli Breaks Silence on President Ruto’s Proposal to Increase NSSF Deductions

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has supported President William Ruto’s plan to increase NSSF monthly deductions.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 1, Atwoli stated that COTU will support President Ruto’s plan adding that it was long overdue.

The vocal trade unionist noted that Kenyan workers are deducted the lowest amount as compared to other East Africa countries.

“COTU (K) would like to make it clear to all Kenyan workers and Kenyans that we fully support the increment in NSSF deductions from the current Sh200 to the 6% rate as captured in the NSSF Act.

“Indeed, this increase has been long overdue considering it is not just the lowest in the East Africa region but also has been COTU (K)’s view that the current deductions are critically inadequate,” the statement read in part.

Atwoli further stated that the increase in NSSF deductions will benefit the workers as it will prevent them from experiencing poverty in old age.

He urged all Kenyans to accept the increase, adding that the 6-percent increase is legal and for everyone’s benefit.

“It is to the benefit of workers that the 6% rate is implemented forthwith considering the current deduction of Sh200 is inadequate. We call upon all Kenyan workers to fully embrace the 6% rate,” Atwoli stated.

His statement comes barely a day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga questioned the legality of President Ruto’s plans on NSSF and NHIF.

While speaking on Monday, the ODM leader stated that the increments should not take place without public participation.

“Tax regimes cannot be imposed without the participation of the people through their representatives in Parliament. There must be public participation, you cannot rise up one day and say you will increase NSSF and NHIF contributions, no taxation without representation. If they want to increase taxes let them tell us how much and let us have our MPs discuss this matter. We will tell them to reject the proposals,” Raila stated.

