Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fresh Details On IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka Murder Case Emerges

By

Published

Daniel Musyoka
Daniel Musyoka

Daniel Musyoka, IEBC official went missing on August 11 2022 only to be found dead in Amboseli national park a few days later. There was a lot of questions surrounding his case on why he was murdered and people behind it. It is reported that the deceased was murdered  elsewhere and his body was dumped in the park. He was strangled according to the autopsy. 

After  months of investigations, four suspects today Wednesday 19 were arrested in connection with his murder case. The police have tracked down the cell phone to the slain Daniel Musyoka and found out that it was sold to a woman in Kissii.

Requiem mass for IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka set for tomorrow » Capital News

IEBC official who died: Daniel Musyoka

The phone had already been formatted and no information was found. The woman had been using the phone for over a month now.

Chebukati, the IEBC chairman  mourned Daniel Mustyoka and condemned the act. 

“The commission is saddened by the murder of its Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency and expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends, “read the statement in part. 

Also read DCI Reveals What Killed Gichugu Returning Officer 

“We condemn the murder of Musyoka, who went missing on August 11, 2022. Just like Msando (Chris), Musyoka was murdered while on duty. It is unfortunate that his stand to do the right thing cost his life,” Chebukati stated at the time.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019