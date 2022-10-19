Fresh Details On IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka Murder Case Emerges

Daniel Musyoka, IEBC official went missing on August 11 2022 only to be found dead in Amboseli national park a few days later. There was a lot of questions surrounding his case on why he was murdered and people behind it. It is reported that the deceased was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped in the park. He was strangled according to the autopsy.

After months of investigations, four suspects today Wednesday 19 were arrested in connection with his murder case. The police have tracked down the cell phone to the slain Daniel Musyoka and found out that it was sold to a woman in Kissii.

The phone had already been formatted and no information was found. The woman had been using the phone for over a month now.

Chebukati, the IEBC chairman mourned Daniel Mustyoka and condemned the act.

“The commission is saddened by the murder of its Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency and expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends, “read the statement in part.

Also read DCI Reveals What Killed Gichugu Returning Officer

“We condemn the murder of Musyoka, who went missing on August 11, 2022. Just like Msando (Chris), Musyoka was murdered while on duty. It is unfortunate that his stand to do the right thing cost his life,” Chebukati stated at the time.