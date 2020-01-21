(KDRTV)-The storm surrounding the University Of Nairobi (UoN) has taken a new twist as Prof. Kiama whose appointment was revoked by the Education CS George Magoha announces a new appointment at the institution.

In a notice seen by KDRTV dated January 21, 2022, Prof. Kiama appointed Prof. Madara Ogot, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) as the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance) after Prof. Isaac Mbeche who led the position before proceeded to leave

The statement has revealed that it is Prof. Mbeche who requested for the leave effective January 6, 2020

“Following the request by Prof. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (FPD), to proceed on annual leave with effect from January 6, 2020, and the same having been granted, Prof. Madara Ogot, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (RIE) was appointed to act in this position for the period Prof. Mbeche will be on leave,” reads the notice in part.

CS Magoha had denounced the appointment of Prof. Kiam as the new UoN Vice-Chancellor citing that due process was not followed

Instead, he appointed Prof. Mbeche pending consultation with President Uhuru Kenyatta

However, Prof. Kiama moved to court to seek an order to overturn Magoha`s decision.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court through Judge Maureen Onyango suspended Magoha`s decision until the matter will be heard in February.

On the other side, the UoN student leaders supported Magoha`s decision to denounce the appointment of Prof. Mbeche.