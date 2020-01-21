News
Fresh Twist At UoN As Prof. Kiama Announces News Appointments, Mbeche Takes Leave
(KDRTV)-The storm surrounding the University Of Nairobi (UoN) has taken a new twist as Prof. Kiama whose appointment was revoked by the Education CS George Magoha announces a new appointment at the institution.
In a notice seen by KDRTV dated January 21, 2022, Prof. Kiama appointed Prof. Madara Ogot, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) as the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance) after Prof. Isaac Mbeche who led the position before proceeded to leave
Read also: Court Overturns CS Magoha, Students Decision Over Prof Kiama Appointment
The statement has revealed that it is Prof. Mbeche who requested for the leave effective January 6, 2020
“Following the request by Prof. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (FPD), to proceed on annual leave with effect from January 6, 2020, and the same having been granted, Prof. Madara Ogot, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (RIE) was appointed to act in this position for the period Prof. Mbeche will be on leave,” reads the notice in part.
CS Magoha had denounced the appointment of Prof. Kiam as the new UoN Vice-Chancellor citing that due process was not followed
Instead, he appointed Prof. Mbeche pending consultation with President Uhuru Kenyatta
However, Prof. Kiama moved to court to seek an order to overturn Magoha`s decision.
Read also: UoN Students Lauds CS Magoha Decision, Supports Prof. Mbeche
The Employment and Labour Relations Court through Judge Maureen Onyango suspended Magoha`s decision until the matter will be heard in February.
On the other side, the UoN student leaders supported Magoha`s decision to denounce the appointment of Prof. Mbeche.
Trending
-
Politics1 day ago
Moses Kuria’s Security Withdrawn after Threatening to Expose Msando’s Killers
-
Politics1 day ago
Uhuru Irks Ruto Again, Backs Oparanya for Top Seat
-
News1 day ago
Ruthless Magistrate Sends Babu to Prison
-
Politics11 hours ago
ODM, Close Friends Abandon Babu Owino as he Begins Life at Industrial Area Prisons