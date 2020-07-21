From Nyeri With Goodies! Elderly Couple Travels from Othaya to Deliver food to DP Ruto

(KDRTV) – We all know Deputy President William Ruto as a generous man but who said he does not like being pampered with gifts?

Every day, we see the DP sharing pictures of himself helping hustlers. He does so much from church donations to buying sewing machines for village women. In his own words, the DP wants to teach people how to fish instead of giving them fish.

However, things changed on Tuesday when an elderly couple travelled all the way from Nyeri County to Karen to deliver a very special gift for the DP – cassava.

Mzee Kamunyu Wambugu and his wife Mama Isabella Wanjiru didn’t have much to share with the DP apart from their cassava and yam. Now we all know this is a very important traditional meal, especially when taken during breakfast with a cup of porridge.

An elated Ruto thanked the couple and said his family will really enjoy the meal.

Hosted Mzee Wambugu and Mama Wanjiru from Karuthi village, Chinga, Othaya, Nyeri County, at Karen Residence, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/JIhCuDIsWw — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 21, 2020

“Asante sana Mzee Kamunyu Wambugu and Mama Isabella Wanjiru for your generosity in sharing your cassava and yam harvest with my family. It is such a humbling gesture. I look forward to a tasty meal of mìanga (cassava). May God bless you abundantly so that you can feed many more,” the DP said.

It is funny how most of us demand so much from the DP but only an elderly couple would think of sharing the little they have with the big man. After all, he is human too.