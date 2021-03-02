Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

From Puffing Weed to Twerking Videos! Karen Nyamu’s Controversial Public Life

Avatar

By

Published

EBMZnjpWwAIpeAQ
Karen Nyamu puffing weed

(KDRTV) – City lawyer Karen Nyamu is once again the centre of a national conversation after Mugithi musician Samidoh admitted to having a child with her.

In a viral Facebook post, Samidoh claimed that he knows the lawyer cum politician and together they have a son, whom he is taking good care of.

Samidoh was forced to issue the ‘apology’ after Nyamu was involved in a heated confrontation with the artiste’s first wife on social media.

However, Karen Nyamu has refused to accept that she has been dumped. Taking to her Insta-Stories, she told Samidoh that he did nothing wrong and should at least try to hold his wife the way he holds her (Nyamu).

Karen Nyamu is not new to controversy. In fact, she craves public attention. She first made headlines when she joined the murky city politics ahead of the 2017 Elections when she vied for Nairobi Woman Rep.

At the time, she called herself ‘bae wa Nairobi’. Her campaign was marred by controversy after a video of her twerking found its way to social media. It is believed she leaked the video herself to trend.

Nyamu’s candidature was shortlived as she lost the Jubilee nomination to then-City Rep Rachel Shebesh. However, she did not disappear from the public limelight.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shortlisted her as one of his potential deputies in 2019. Sonko later named her appointed her Nairobi County Minister for Agriculture.

But that was not before she was filmed puffing weed at a football tournament in Nairobi’s Ziwani area.

It seems Karen enjoys these controversies. She is one of the key supporters of DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

EvVlMe4WYAEsBUZ EvVlMe4WYAEsBUZ

Politics

Irungu Kang’ata Issues Statement After Being Chased by Murang’a Residents

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has denied reports on social media that he was chased by angry locals during Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of...

1 day ago
William Ruto meets with UDA candidates contesting in the upcoming by elections for London and Hellsgate wards in Nakuru county William Ruto meets with UDA candidates contesting in the upcoming by elections for London and Hellsgate wards in Nakuru county

Politics

Ruto’s Wheelbarrow Party Headed for Huge Win in London Ward By-Elections

Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA candidate in London Ward by-elections Antony Nzuki Wachira is the bookmarkers’ favorite to win this week’s mini-poll. Nzuki will...

1 day ago
EvYnjGAXcAAciil EvYnjGAXcAAciil

News

Tanga Tanga MP’s son Succumbs to Covid-19

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is mourning the demise of his son, who succumbed to suspected  Covid-19 on Monday. Arthur Kinyanjui, 32,  passed away following...

1 day ago
EvdBM35XUAAXMHX EvdBM35XUAAXMHX

Politics

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga Survives Grisly Accident in Kabuchai

(KDRTV) – Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga is admitted at a hospital in Bungoma Town after being involved in an accident on Monday evening....

7 hours ago