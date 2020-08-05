Gambia Government Devastated By Coronavirus!

(KDRTV)-Reports have exhibited that three ministers in Gambia`s government have contracted the novel coronavirus, officials announced days after the president of West African country was obliged to self-isolate after his deputy tested positive for COVID-19.

KDRTV understands that PreidentAdama Barrow announced last week that he would self-isolate for two weeks after vice president Isatou Touray tested positive for coronavirus

Read also: BREAKING! 27 Dead As Massive Explosion Rock Beirut, Lebanon

At the same time, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang, Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh, and Finance Minister Mambureh Njie have tested positive for the virus, the presidency announced on twitter on Sunday.

So far, Health Authorities have reported that they have confirmed some 498 positive cases of COVID-19 with 9 deaths since the first case was reported in the former British colony in March

The Gambia just like other countries closed air and land borders in March. Again, it strained public transport, closed schools and markets and obligated all citizens to wear face masks

Read Also: COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 603 Infections, 587 Recoveries, 6 Deaths

However, there are fears that the developing country is not well prepared to handle a large outbreak of coronavirus

The coronavirus infections that have victimized high profile government leaders have interfered with services delivery to citizens