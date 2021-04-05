Connect with us

News

Georgia Republican Lawmakers demand removal of Coca-Cola products from their offices

Avatar

By

Published

coca cola
coca cola

KDRTV Atlanta Georgia- Republican Lawmakers in Georgia have demanded immediate removal of Coca-Cola Products from their Offices protesting Coca-Cola’s statement on the electoral reforms the Georgia House passed a few weeks ago.

Georgia Democrats and activists condemned the punitive laws terming them repressive and punitive. The law gives voters less time to request absentee ballots, a strict voter Identification verifications, making it illegal for election officials to mail absentee ballots applications, reduce the number of ballot drop boxes, and a crime to hand out water or food to any voter on a cue to a voting booth.

Republicans have defended the law which was signed behind the doors by Governor Brian Kemp.

READ ALSO: Kenya Joins Other Countries That Have Experience Severe Side Effects of AstraZeneca Vaccine
Georgia Republicans believe that they were defeated by Democrats in the Presidential and Senatorial elections because they sneaked in voters who are not registered.

