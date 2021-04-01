Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Joins Other Countries That Have Experience Severe Side Effects of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Kenya has joined other countries in the world that have suffered severe side effects of the UK-AstraZeneca jabs that are meant to prevent the coronavirus’s contraction. 

Avatar

By

Published

Covid 19
Covid 19

(KDRTV)Kenya has joined other countries in the world that have suffered severe side effects of the UK-AstraZeneca jabs that are meant to prevent the coronavirus’s contraction. 

The Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board is currently investigating seven severe incidences of the AstraZeneca vaccine’s side effects.

KDRTV has established that the even cases were among the 263 cases reported across the country, reported Heath CAS Rashid Aman reported on Thursday.

However, the CAS did not give many details about the cases under the investigations.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 is not necessarily the cause of president Magufuli’s untimely death: conspiracy hatched plots by the west have sent many into their early graves.

So far, 196 435 people in the country have received the vaccine majority being including the 74 698 Health Care workers, 14, 364 security officers and 24, 615 teachers.

During a press conference in the statehouse, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that Kenya is working with partners around the world to ensure that all Kenyans access the coronavirus vaccines.

KDRTV understands that countries in Europe have suspended using the AstraZeneca vaccine citing side effects such as blood clots and even deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya targets that by June 2022, around 26 million Kenya would have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021