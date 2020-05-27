Get Ready For Referendum This Year, Not Coalition Gov`t – Raila Odinga

(KDRTV)-Former Premier and the ODM party leader Raila Odinga has intimated that the country should expect massive changes before the end of the year

The opposition leader said that his truce with president Uhuru Kenyatta will advance to referendum to reform the Kenya`s structure of governance, and not a coalition as many have anticipated before

Read also: Tanzania Summons US Ambassador Over Covid-19 Advisories

Raila Odinga was speaking to Milele FM on Tuesday, May 26, where he denounced talks of coalition government similar to the one witnessed between 2008 and 2013 that he was involved in with ex-president Mwai Kibaki.

“I want to make it clear that Jubilee has not asked us to join government as a coalition partner. We also have never discussed such a thing with them. What brings us together is the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” Raila said.

Raila Odinga who has contested several times for presidency assured Kenyans that they should get ready for drastic reforms

“It is true a referendum is coming before the end of the year. There is no going back. The BBI task force will present their findings once the coronavirus crisis ends,” he said.

There have been rumors of coalition between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga after the opposition leader fallout with Deputy president William Ruto

However, MPs allied to Raila Odinga has compelled him to strike a deal with the president reiterating that that is the only verified approach to economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic diminishes

Read also: Uproar as 4 Police Officer steps on a black man’s neck till he passes out in Minneapolis