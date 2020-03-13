KQ Suspends Flights On Rome-Geneva Route Over Massive Coronavirus Outbreak

(KDRTV)-Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended flights on the Rome-Geneva route over the escalated fears of coronavirus infections

According to a statement by the international carrier, the suspension is effective Friday 13 March 2020 until April 30, 2020.

Rome is the largest city in Italy while Geneva is the second-most populous city in Italy after Zurich.

However, the management of the KQ stated that all the customers who have active reservations would be rebooked for alternative flights

The Airline also said it would refund fully those who would like to cancel their flights or would waive booking fee for those who would resolve to travel to a later date

The Airline also confirmed that it has activated a Crisis Management protocol to proactively address situations as they arise and carry adequate actions

Thie national carrier also said that their approach would be in line with consultations with the relevant government ministries.

“We continue our engagement with the relevant ministries and Government agencies in Kenya and across our network and will provide affected customers with updated information in a timely manner, ” the statement reads. “The situation remains dynamic and we are constantly monitoring any developments.

The approach by KQ to cancel the Rome-Geneva route flights have been reached after a section of Kenyans fiercely faulted the Airline for operating on the route despite the fact that Italy is the countries with the highest coronavirus infections outside China