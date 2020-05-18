Gideon Moi Holds Meeting With Rift Valley Leaders

(KDRTV)-KANU party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has strengthen his 2022 presidential bid by holding a closed door meeting with a section of Rift Valley political leaders

Reports indicate that the KANU chief has held a five-hour closed meeting with a portion of Rift valley leaders who are his close allies in a scheme to defeat DP Ruto in 2022

The meeting that was held on Sunday, May 17, saw the Baringo senator meet Elgeyo-Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos, MPs Joshua Kutuny, Silas Tiren, William Kamket and former East Africa Community minister Musa Sirma at his home in Kabarak.

KDRTV understands that among the agendas include the current political developments in the country and how to inflict KANU politically in 2022.

The meeting also discussed the results of the coronavirus on residence of Rift Valley and how to cushion and protect them during the pandemic

During the meeting chaired by Gideon Moi, other agendas include how the victims of flood in Rift Valley can be assisted to alleviate poverty

KDRTV understand that Senator Gideon Moi who is scheming for presidency in 2022 became more aggressive after signing the coalition agreement with Jubilee Party

According to Moi, he is focused on overtaking William Ruto in Rift Valley but he admitted that is not an easy task.

Gideon Moi also said that he believe his missions would be energized if Chama Cha Mashinani headed by Isaac Ruto would join the coalition

CCM parted ways with Deputy President Ruto prior to 2017 elections

So far CCM has shown signs it was in talks with Uhuru Kenyatta for possible collaboration ahead of 2022 general election