Go Insult Your Mother – Uhuru Blasts Nge’no, Oscar Sudi

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked MPs Johanna Ngeno and Oscar Sudi to insult their own mothers and leave Mama Ngina alone.

Speaking at Ruaka Town on Thursday, the President said he was purtubed by some of the sentiments coming from the two leaders.

“Wale watu washenzi wanaenda huko wakitukana mama yangu, waambieni wakatukane mama zao wachaane na mama yangu (the silly people insulting my mother, tell them to insult their mothers instead,” President Uhuru said.

President Kenyatta: "…Tell these fools of yours to go insult their mothers and leave my mother alone.."

This was the first time that Uhuru was responding to the alleged insults from the two Tanga Tanga MPs.

On Saturday, Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno asked Uhuru to retire and go home to Kiambu because Kenya was not his mother’s land. He said Kenya belongs to everyone.

Ngeno was arrested and charged in a Nakuru court with use of offensively language and incitement. He was released on a Ksh 1 million bond.

In response to Ngeno’s arrest, Sudi reiterated the same message, saying Kenya is not Mama Ngina’s land.

There has been a lot of Uproar of the sentiments from the two politicians, with leaders across the political divide calling for an apology.

Uhuru has now said that he is not planning to cling on power despite the fact that he is young.

President Kenyatta made a stopover in Ruaka on Wednesday while on a visit to Kiambu.

He was inspecting a road project in the area. Upon completion, the road will connect Kiambu, Murang’a and Nairobi counties.