Governor Mike Sonko Detained Over COVID-19 Rules

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was briefly detained by police officers on Monday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 regulations during his meeting with MCAs allied to him.

The embattled county boss, who is facing impeachment, held a meeting with the lawmakers at Riverside Estate in Lavington.

Trouble started when police got wind of reports that the Governor would be issuing a press conference at the same venue. They stormed the meeting, just as the governor had started addressing the press and lobbed teargas.

Police officers cited violation of COVID-19 regulations as the reason for dispersing the meeting. Sonko was released later.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja castigated the police for arresting Sonko, saying that it amounted to intimidation especially coming at a time the governor is facing impeachment.

“Arresting Mike Sonko for meeting MCAs in the week of his impending impeachment is nothing short of using the police for politics. Just as happened in Senate, this must be condemned whether you support the governor or not,” Sakaja said, adding that the government is clawing back democracy disguising it as fighting COVID-19.

Kericho Senato Aaron Cheruiyot condemned the Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai for using police officers to settle political scores.

“You (Mutyambai) are betraying the oath of office that you took and one day you shall be held liable for all the times you have allowed the police to be hired out like the mafia,” Cheruiyot said.

More to follow…