Governor Waiguru Mismanaged County Tenders

(KDRTV) – Kirinyaga County Government awarded tenders to firms with a questionable reputation, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has said.

Malala was in charge of the Senate Committee which investigated the charges levelled against Waiguru Governor.

“The committee notes a clear mismanagement of the tender process where tenders were awarded to companies whose bids were not responsive,” Malala said.

The committee noted a clear mismanagement of some tenders. Of the 12 tenders listed, the county assembly only prosecuted 4.

One of the contracts in question was the contract to install a hospital management information system. The contract was awarded to Velocity Partners Ltd despite the company not meeting the threshold.

However, the committee said that the County Assembly did not directly link Governor Anne Waiguru to the tender the crimes. The Committee, therefore, acquitted Waiguru from impeachment.

While making his presentations on the floor of the Senate on Friday, Malala called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) to investigate some of the accusations.

Kirinyaga County employees Pauline Kamau and Gichira Wayne, who were accused of alternating to chair tender committees have been directed to step aside for investigations.

“The committee has recommended that specific officers who constituted the tender committees should step aside as the DCI and all other prosecutors organs look into this matter,” Malala said.